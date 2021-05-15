New leaks show the next Samsung phone could beat the Moto G50 at cheap 5G

The next phone we see from Samsung could well be the Galaxy A22 5G, and it's set to be the manufacturer's cheapest 5G handset yet – running the likes of the Moto G50 and the Realme 8 5G very close when it comes to the most affordable 5G phone on the market.

Thanks to sources in touch with 91mobiles, we've got new image leaks and spec details to pore over. The rather plain look of the phone, with a rectangular rear camera module on the back and a teardrop notch on the front, matches up with previous leaks we've seen.

According to 91mobiles, the phone is going to offer an 6.4-inch LCD display and will come running the budget MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. We can look forward to a triple-lens 48MP+5MP+2MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery that offers 15W charging.

(Image credit: 91mobiles / Samsung)

Information from the same leak says that there's going to be a 4G version of the Samsung A22 as well. That will have an AMOLED screen instead of an LCD one, and offer a quad-lens 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP rear camera. It's rumored to be running the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and may well be more expensive than the 5G model.

To 5G or not to 5G

We're in a peculiar place with 5G and smartphones at the moment, because it's now being accepted as standard on all but the cheapest handsets. At the budget end of the market, 5G is available, but it comes with certain compromises as well.

You can see that in the rumored specs of the 4G and 5G editions of the Galaxy A22: the 5G model adds next-gen connectivity at the cost of some other features, like the AMOLED screen and an extra camera lens. Other phone makers have followed a similar strategy (the aforementioned Realme 8 has 4G and 5G options too).

Even though almost every phone has 5G these days, it's still not an absolute must-have on a device. 5G connectivity is a long way from being ubiquitous, while 4G speeds are perfectly fine for streaming video and audio – the benefits of 5G go beyond upload and download speeds, but still.

We think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G might make an appearance in June or July based on the murmurs that have been swirling. After that, we should see a batch of new flagship phones launched by Samsung sometime in August.