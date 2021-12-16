New Attack on Titan episodes are coming – but they're not from season 4

Audio player loading…

Eight new episodes of Attack on Titan , Studio MAPPA's critically-acclaimed anime TV series, are heading to Crunchyroll and Funimation this week.

We say 'new', because this will mark the first time these episodes are available to stream online, even though they originally came to DVD (remember those?) back in 2017.

They take place “before and between” the first three seasons of the mainline show, each focusing on individual characters like Hange Zoë, Captain Levi and Commander Erwin Smith.

The final three episodes in the soon-to-be-available batch are based on the Attack on Titan: Lost Girls manga spin-off, and revolve around characters Annie Leonhart and Mikasa Ackermann.

The episodes are due to land in the US on Crunchyroll and Funimation December 19 – though only in their original, subtitled form. Dubbed versions will arrive on both sides of the pond in 2022.

A faux finale

Attack on Titan, which was originally based on the best-selling manga series created by Hajime Isayama, was turned into the now-popular TV show back in 2013. Broadly speaking, it follows protagonist Eren Jaeger as he joins forces with the Scout Regiment to battle the man-eating Titans that threaten humanity.

Many fans thought the series’ fourth season would be its last, though Studio MAPPA unexpectedly announced earlier this year that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will release on January 9, 2022.

Check out the new trailer for the (actual) finale below.

Subscriptions to anime-centric streamers Funimation and Crunchyroll begin at $5.99 (£4.99) and $7.99 (£7.99) per month, respectively. Both platforms are currently offering timed free trials – so new fans could conceivably binge Attack on Titan in its entirety without paying a penny.

If you're planning on doing so, though, we'd suggest waiting until January next year, when the second half of season 4 arrives. That way, you won't be left wondering how the show ends.