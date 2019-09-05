Motorola One Zoom is Moto's attempt to make the best budget camera phone yet

The Motorola One Zoom is Motorola's latest, and most premium, handset in the Motorola One series, and it has its eyes set on the best camera phone crown – at least, the budget handset version.

Announced by Motorola at IFA 2019, the annual tech show in Berlin, the Motorola One Zoom follows the Motorola One, One Vision and One Action, the latter two of which were released in quick succession in the weeks leading up to IFA.

The One Vision and One Action are named for their particular camera specialities, and in the same spirit the Motorola One Zoom is so named because it has a powerful 8MP optical zoom lens as part of its camera array, which facilitates 3x optical or 10x hybrid zoom (and likely a pretty impressive digital zoom range too).

The other cameras on the device are a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP snapper with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. This is the first time Motorola has used four rear cameras on a phone.

Beyond its cameras, the Motorola One Zoom sticks closer to its affordable roots. There's a 6.39-inch OLED display, 4,000mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Snapdragon 675 chipset – a decidedly mid-range processor.

You get 4GB RAM and 128GB storage in the handset, which should be enough to store all the zoomed-in pictures you want to take.

(Image credit: Future)

So how do I buy the Motorola One Zoom?

Tempted by the Motorola One Zoom? Buying it may be a little complicated.

In the US, you can pick up the handset straight away, but only from motorola.com, where it'll cost you $449.99, and it'll only work with AT&T or T-Mobile.

In the UK, as well as Germany, Spain, Italy and France, you can also pick up the One Zoom immediately, but you'll only be able to do so from Amazon, where it's an exclusive. This version has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in, so if you're a fan then this version may be tempting for you. We don't have official word on the price of this just yet, though. There's no word on an Australian release as yet either.