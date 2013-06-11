Mega Samsung Galaxy Note 12.2 could be seriously awkward tablet

Clearly not content with the 10.1-inch form factor, Samsung is now apparently eyeing up a bigger tablet which could be called the Samsung Galaxy Note 12.2.

It's certainly not the most elegant of names, but if you believe the folks over at Korean site ETNews we could receive a super-sized Samsung slate later this year.

Word has apparently come via non-descript "industry insiders", which doesn't exactly fill us with confidence, but they claim the 12.2-inch Smart Pad (a likely working name for the tablet) will feature a full HD, 2560 x 1600 WQXGA display.

Coming soon?

Apparently the Galaxy Note 12.2 will also sport Samsung's iconic S-Pen stylus which accompanies all of its Note products, while Sharp is being lined up to produced 12 million displays for the device.

The sources predict the Smart Pad will go on sale in the second half of the year, with Q3 supposedly looking more likely at this moment in time.

If the Galaxy Note 12.2 does in fact exist it will slide in at the top of the Note family, joining the Galaxy Note 10.1, Galaxy Note 8.0 and Samsung Galaxy Note 2.

There's an outside chance that Samsung may spring a surprise on us at its June 20 event in London, and we'll be there to bring you all the latest just in case it does unveil a super-sized Galaxy Note tablet.

Via Sammy Hub