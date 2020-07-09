Microsoft is finally fixing one of Chrome’s most annoying flaws in Windows 10

It seems like Microsoft has found a way to finally fix one of Chrome’s most annoying flaws in Windows 10 by correcting the way its notifications work.

You may have noticed that when you get a notification from the Chrome web browser, you get a Windows 10 notification as well. Not only are these doubled-up notifications annoying, but if you click on the notification that’s not the most recent one, Chrome won’t actually open up the page the notification was coming from.

However, on June 25, Microsoft added code to the Chromium project that will ensure that “the notifications will remain stored in the browser when it enters in the action center.”

This essentially stops the Windows 10 Action Center from dismissing the Chrome notification when it shows its own notification, which appears to be the source of the issue.

This should actually make the notifications you get from Chrome in Windows 10 actually useful.

Microsoft’s move to Chromium scores another win

As you might be aware, the Chrome web browser is developed by Google – so what’s Microsoft doing adding code to it?

Well, back in 2018, Microsoft stopped using its own web engine, EdgeHTML, for its Edge web browser, and has since made a new version of Edge which runs on Chromium – the same web engine that Chrome uses.

Chromium is an open source project, which allows people to work together on the source code and help improve it – which is exactly what Microsoft is doing now that its own web browser uses it.

Having Microsoft help on the Chromium project has already brought a number of benefits to both Chrome and Edge, and this latest move is another positive result of Microsoft’s open source embrace.

Via Windows Latest