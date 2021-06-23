Loki episode 3 has taken a big step forward for the MCU – here's why

Spoilers for Loki episode 3 follow.

Loki episode 3 has arrived on Disney Plus, and the latest entry in the god of mischief's standalone series made two big reveals during its 42-minute runtime.

The first is a major revelation concerning the Time Variance Authority, but we've already covered that in a separate explainer article.

Loki episode 3's second reveal, though, is an even bigger deal for a section of the MCU fanbase – and viewers were delighted to find out that a major part of Loki's character has been carried over from the comics to the MCU.

In episode 3, Loki and Sylvie travel on a train to reach a certain town on Lamentis-1, a distant moon that's about to be destroyed by the planet it orbits.

During the journey, the duo begin to open up to one another about various aspects of their lives, including whether they've experienced love. Sylvie asks Loki if he's ever had eyes for "would-be princesses or, perhaps, another prince", and it's here that Loki drops his bombshell.

"A bit of both," Loki says. "I suspect the same as you."

That's right: Loki has just confirmed that he's bisexual – and it's something that Loki director Kate Herron was determined to confirm during the character's Disney Plus TV show.

Taking to Twitter once episode 3 had aired, Herron revealed that it was always her plan to confirm that the MCU's version of Loki was bisexual. Not only that, but she also stated that Loki's bisexuality was now canon in the MCU, too.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8June 23, 2021 See more

Analysis: Loki's bisexuality is a big deal for the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Loki's revelation is a big moment for the MCU, particularly in the wake of criticism that was leveled at Marvel Studios for its token inclusion of a gay character in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel has hinted that there are LGBTQ+ characters in the MCU – Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, for one – but Loki is the first major superhero, supervillain or anti-hero who represents the LGBTQ+ community.

As you might expect, many LGBTQ+ MCU fans have taken to social media to express their delight at this revelation, with many replying to Herron's tweet to show their appreciation:

I literally started crying so much i had to pause the show before continuing, thank you so much, the fact that we can now say loki is canonical bi in the mcu means so much 🙏June 23, 2021 See more

The MCU is due to become a more diverse representation of the world around us in the near future, too. Marvel's Eternals is set to feature the first on-screen LGBTQ+ kiss between Brian Tyree Henry's character Phastos and his husband, who will be played by Haaz Sleiman.

Here's hoping that Marvel (and Disney) portray more LGBTQ+ characters that other MCU fans can identify with. Right now, though, Loki and Marvel's Eternals are the first steps towards greater inclusion in the MCU – and Herron should be applauded for taking a small step that will mean so much to many viewers.