Leaked Canon EOS R7 specs suggest it could be the go-to speedster for hobbyists

A recent report suggested that the rumored Canon EOS R7 could come with a maximum continuous shooting speed of 20fps, putting it in on par with the likes of Canon's current EOS R5 and R6 flagships. At the time, though, the rumor was "unconfirmed".

A new leak from the same reliable source via Canon Rumors now says that the upcoming APS-C format shooter will boast a burst speed of up to 30fps... and this number is supposedly "confirmed". The leaker doesn't reveal the source, of course, but if this turns out to be true, it will put the EOS R7 in line with pro-level cameras like the Canon EOS R3 and the Sony A1!

Other "confirmed" specs include in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and we've already seen how well Canon has adopted that tech in its latest R-series bodies. Handheld shooting at 1-2 seconds, anyone?

If this comes to pass, the EOS R7 will put some serious pro-level specs in the hands of amateurs and hobbyists at (probably) a great price.

Opinion: I'm truly excited to get my hands on the EOS R7

Even though the latest leak from Canon Rumors claims that the EOS R7 won't have a CFexpress card slot, but will instead come with two SD slots with UHS-II speed support – which does seem counterintuitive for a camera with big burst speeds – the rest of the leaked specs has me champing at the bit to get my hands on the upcoming camera.

The Canon EOS 7D Mark II was my primary camera for years until I went full frame with the EOS 6D Mark II. Since then, I've really been drooling over the EOS R5 but have resisted the purchase because of it's high price.

If, however, the leaked EOS R7 specs of a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, up to 30fps burst, 4K/60p video and IBIS end up being true, I might seriously consider getting the new RF-mount camera instead of a full frame because I think the price tag would suit my budget. Admittedly it won't be as affordable as, say, the EOS RP, but it's highly likely that it will be cheaper than the R5, perhaps even the R6.

Even the sensor resolution is perfect for me. I was disappointed with the R6's 20MP resolution and 45MP was overkill for my personal needs. A 32.5MP sensor hits just the right spot for me – I've tested the 32.5MP APS-C sensor in the EOS 90D and loved what it could do.

The rumored 30fps burst for the R7 has me excited to try my hand at more sports photography (I've only just recently developed a taste for it) and I'm keen to see where it takes me with my wildlife photography journey. All it needs now is the same autofocus performance from the higher-end R-series cameras, and I will admit to being a touch worried about how well UHS-II speed cards will handle massive bursts.

As exciting as it may be, these specs are still not official, so don't take them as gospel. Canon Rumors suggests we can expect an announcement in June or July this year, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out if Canon's got its next bestseller.