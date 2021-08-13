La Liga live stream 2021/22: how to watch Spanish football online from anywhere

This year's La Liga campaign has a lot to live up to in the entertainment stakes, after last season's title battle for the ages that saw a four-horse race right up to the closing stages. Ready for even more Spanish twists and turns? Read on for your guide to watching a La Liga live stream online - no matter where in the world you are.

The bombshell departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona which has seen the GOAT depart La Liga - coupled with the fact that the league's big spending sides have been curtailed by financial turmoil - has left many pundits predicting this season will be the most open in living memory.

As with most La Liga sides, defending champs Atletico Madrid have been relatively quiet during the summer transfer window. Diego Simeone's side are neverthless exhibiting a stability about them that marks a contrast to the league's "Big Two" and are being widely tipped as this season's team to beat...again.

Real Madrid are under new stewardship, with former boss Carlo Ancelotti dragged back into the Bernabéu hot seat from Everton. The Italian has been tasked with getting a tune out of a defence that has lost inspirational skipper Sergio Ramos as well as Raphael Varane.

Despite their financial difficulties, Barcelona have made shrewd free transfers with Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero heading to the Basque club. Nevertheless, boss Ronald Koeman has arguably the biggest challenge of his managerial career in trying to lift a side that has lost a player that has been its figurehead for the best part of two decades.

It's going to be a fascinating season, and here's how to watch a La Liga 2021/22 live stream no matter where you are.

How to watch La Liga from outside your country

We've got all the ways you can watch La Liga football online in a number of countries around the world below. Nevertheless, if you're abroad at any point during the season, you probably won't be able to watch La Liga like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't worry though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream La Liga from anywhere

Once you have it downloaded and installed, just go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and you'll virtually transport yourself back home - it really is that easy. Then you're ready to watch your La Liga live stream of choice wherever you are in the world.

La Liga TV has the UK broadcasting rights for Spanish top-flight football in the UK and has made a big name signing of its own for the new season, with former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker set to present some of its coverage. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media The network also has its own streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Finally, you can also add the La Liga channel to your Amazon Prime Video package for £7.99 a month. Do bear in mind that you'll need to subscribe to Prime Video first, which also currently costs £7.99 per month. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch La Liga: live stream Spanish soccer FREE in the US

There's a new player in town for live La Liga broadcasts in the US, with sports TV giant ESPN having inked a deal for eight years of exclusive coverage of the Spanish top flight in the States. A total of 380 matches of the 2021-2022 La Liga season are set to be streamed in English and Spanish on the ESPN Plus streaming service, while a number of select matches will also be aired on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and costs $35 a month, making it a handy choice for those games on ESPN linear. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to watch La Liga: live stream Spanish soccer in Canada

Live coverage of La Liga has a new home in Canada, with English-language TSN and French-language RDS taking over the rights from beIN. TSN and RDS are premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package, and if you get them as part of your cable deal, you can log in with the details of your provider and get access to a La Liga live stream from the both network's websites. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.



You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports to watch La Liga Spanish football Down Under. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

As with their Aussie neighbours, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show La Liga football in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. But unlike in Oz, there's no standalone beIN Sports subscription option. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just use a VPN and follow the instructions above.

Who won La Liga last year? 2020/21 season recap

Last season's thrilling run-in saw four teams battling out for the crown in the closing weeks, with Atletico, Real, Barcelona and Sevilla all in with a shout of winning.

Come the final day of the season, just city rivals Real and Atletico were in contention to win the championship, with Luis Suarez second half goal against Real Valladolid enough to help Diego Simeone lift the trophy amid one of the La Liga's most dramatic conclusions.

2021/22 La Liga teams

Replacing relegated sides Huesca, Valladolid and Eibar for this season are RCD Espanyol, Real Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano who join as the promoted clubs from the 2020–21 Segunda División.

Here are all 20 teams playing in the 2021/22 La Liga.

Alaves

Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Celta Vigo

Cadiz

Espanyol

Getafe

Granada

Levante

Real Mallorca

Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Sevilla

Valencia

Villarreal

2021/22 La Liga odds

Despite all the upheaval at the Bernabéu and the loss of skipper Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid lead the betting as favourites to win this season's La Liga title, with odds for Los Blancos around the 5/4 mark with most major bookies.

There's similar confidence in Barca, despite their off-field turmoil, with the Catalan club being offered at 5/2 ahead of defending champs Atletico, who look like a relative bargain at 7/2.

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching La Liga live streams?

Virtual Private Network software is pretty versatile tech. As well as enabling you towatch sport and TV from other locales, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And streaming VPNs also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

