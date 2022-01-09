Jets vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere and on TV

Audio player loading…

The battle for the AFC East title has arguably been the most absorbing subplot of the season, and it's going down to the wire as the Bills host the Jets and the Pats visit the Dolphins. Buffalo may be in the driving seat but the team's form has been anything but reliable all season, so read on as we explain how to get a Jets vs Bills live stream and watch the NFL game online from anywhere.

Josh Allen almost single-handed undid all of the terrific work that went into the Bill's huge victory over the Pats two weeks ago, by throwing three picks and zero touchdowns against the down-and-out Falcons last weekend.

But to Sean McDermott's relief, running back Devin Singletary and the Bills D came to the rescue to put them in control of their own destiny.

With the AFC looking ridiculously tight this season, it's looking like home-field advantage will be even more important than usual when the playoffs get underway.

Can the Bills make it over the line? Follow our guide on how to watch the Jets vs Bills online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Jets vs Bills from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Jets vs Bills from anywhere

Jets vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

7-day FREE trial Today's Jets vs Bills game is televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Jets vs Bills without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Jets vs Bills: live stream NFL in Canada

TSN Today's Jets vs Bills game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN, which also offers streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Jets vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

NFL Game Pass The Jets vs Bills game kicks off at 9.25pm GMT on Sunday evening, and you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Jets vs Bills isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Jets vs Bills FREE: live stream NFL in Australia