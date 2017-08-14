iPhone 8 may launch in a brand new color

Rumors for the iPhone 8 are now coming in thick and fast. The latest report about the color of the phone suggests it will come in three shades and one of them is a new color we've never seen before.

Twitter leaker Benjamin Geskin and a source on Chinese social networking site Weibo both claim the new shade for the iPhone 8 will be called 'Blush Gold'.

It's reportedly the internal name for the color of the phone, so it may be called something else when the phone is actually announced. Apparently, it's more of a copper shade than the rose gold we saw on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Only three shades

Foxconn's internal name of the new #iPhone8 color is "Blush Gold" (腮红金) Barcode says "Blush Gold 64GB / 128GB" pic.twitter.com/MZPTfVAr2PAugust 12, 2017

The photo above shown by Geskin suggests the phone will also come in black and silver, but it doesn't seem clear yet if there will be any further colors for the phone.

Apple's latest iPhones were accompanied by a surprise announcement of a red version mid-way through its lifespan, so it may be we see more shades of the phone a few weeks after launch.

The iPhone 8 is expected to launch during September this year and it may be announced alongside the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. So far rumors for the iPhone 8 look like it will be all-screen on the front, have a glass back and support facial recognition technology.

Via Phone Arena