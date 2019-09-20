This iPhone 11 drop test proves why you desperately need a case

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the iPhone 11 Pro as having the “toughest glass ever in a smartphone,” but on the phone’s release day, Tom’s Guide saw evidence to the contrary: when dropped just once from hip-height, the front screen cracks pretty hard.

That’s about the height it would fall when fumbled out of a pocket, so it’s a good estimate of what might happen if you can’t catch your phone in time. The back glass fared better, but still cracked.

It’s not the only new iPhone to suffer a fall and sad cracking:

Okay, if you wondered, this is how cracked iPhone 11 Pro looks like pic.twitter.com/tHAv5OoPanSeptember 20, 2019

Granted, it’s not quite enough of a sample size to be representative of the phone’s front glass strength - perhaps it’s stronger when dropped at other angles.

But the experiment totally supports the need for a case to protect these expensive flagship smartphones - we’re starting to see a theme here.