iPhone 11 pre-orders start this Friday in Australia – here's what to expect

Each year, the price of flagship smartphones manages to creep up, but at least with the iPhone 11, you'll be looking on the more affordable side of Apple's latest trio of handsets.

The iPhone 11 doesn't include the third (telephoto) camera or "Super Retina XDR" display that its bigger iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max siblings are packing, but much of what makes the latter great handsets has otherwise been carried over to this one.

Essentially taking over the reins from last year's iPhone XR (although as has become common for Apple, the XR will still be available for the foreseeable future), the iPhone 11 offers an impressive 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, dual 12MP cameras (ultra wide and wide) with Night Mode, and the powerful A13 Bionic chipset, but manages to cut down the price significantly compared to its Pro counterparts.

This makes it ideal for those seeking to have Apple's latest and greatest iPhone, but without necessarily forking out for features they'll never use.

When and how much?

The iPhone 11 was unveiled by Apple (alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max) at the tech giant's launch event at its Cupertino home base on September 10 (very early morning September 11 in Australia).

There's three storage options for this handset, with the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models setting you back $1,199, $1,279, and $1,449 respectively. Pre-orders go live in Australia on September 13 at 10pm. While it may be more affordable than its siblings, then, that certainly doesn't make it a cheap handset – so check out our plans below for what we think are the best-value options.

The iPhone 11 is available in a wide variety of colours – pastel shades of purple, yellow, and green, as well as black, white, and the return of product(RED).

iPhone 11 pre-order plans

As mentioned above, pre-orders don't actually go live until 10pm on Friday, September 13 so there's not yet any pre-order plans to strictly compare, and no special offers or promotions to look at.

It's fair to say though that we should expect the usual host of carriers to be offering up pre-orders for the new iPhone 11, with Telstra and Optus leading the charge on the 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models.

It's worth noting that none of the latest iPhones can handle 5G, so that shouldn't factor into your decision of which carrier to choose.