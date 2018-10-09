iPad Pro 2018 leak reveals potential design and Face ID details

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR were only recently announced but Apple looks to have another big announcement on the horizon, with the iPad Pro 2018 likely to land soon, and ahead of that a new leak has detailed a number of the tablet’s features.

According to “sources familiar with the development” of the slate, speaking to 9to5Mac, the iPad Pro 2018 with cellular will come in four model numbers, named iPad8,3, iPad8,4, iPad8,7 and iPad8,8, while the Wi-Fi-only version will also have four model numbers, specifically iPad8,1, iPad8,2, iPad8,5 and iPad8,6.

That apparently means that there will be two Wi-Fi models in both sizes (likely 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch) and two cellular models in both sizes. The difference between the two models is unclear, but it’s likely storage capacity.

The sources add that the iPad Pro 2018 will apparently have an edge-to-edge screen and no home button but won’t have a notch. That’s in line with leaked renders that we’ve previously seen.

Face ID, 4K and accessories

Face ID will apparently be present, despite there not being a notch, and it’s said to use the same image signal processor as the iPhone XS range. Apparently Face ID on the iPad will work in both portrait and landscape orientation, but not upside down.

Other new features according to these sources include the ability to output 4K HDR videos to an external display using the slate’s rumored USB-C port, and a new version of the Magnetic Connector, to connect accessories, such as a new version of Apple’s Smart Keyboard.

And speaking of accessories, there will apparently be a new Apple Pencil launched alongside the iPad Pro 3. This can apparently be paired with the slate by proximity, much like Apple AirPods, but the sources add that they’re not sure whether the current Apple Pencil will work with the new iPad or not.

As ever with leaks we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but we should know the truth soon, as it’s rumored that Apple will hold an event sometime in October to announce the slate.