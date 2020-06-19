iOS 14 may get its own Apple AirTags app, and we know what it might sound like

The iOS 14 update is expected to be announced on Monday at WWDC 2020, and a new leak suggests we may be getting a dedicated Apple AirTags app as part of the new software.

AirTags are rumored location tracking devices that you can attach to your belongings and then use your phone to monitor their location. Think of it as a way to keep an eye on your keys or purse.

New leaks suggest that Apple will be using a dedicated app for this functionality, but it's not entirely clear yet if it will land as part of a later iOS 13 update or the upcoming iOS 14.

Two separate leaks provided this information, one from leaker @blue_kanikama that shared some details on the marketing of the devices, as you can see below.

AirTag Report pic.twitter.com/VVThQS7NCbJune 18, 2020

Another leak has also found the sound effects you can expect from the app. This comes from serial leaker Soybeys, who has previously shared information on Apple products.

Before I go um, I remember I promised you all something about AirTag's sounds? Listen with volume here. Thank you everyone for being amazing. I will probably have some more posts hopefully later today. pic.twitter.com/LwbvlxqfSLJune 18, 2020

As with any leaks we'd take these with a pinch of salt, and the leaks don't make mention of a watchOS 7 or iPadOS 14 app, but it would make sense for apps to also land on those platforms.

We're expecting to hear more about all three lots of software and much more at the official WWDC 2020 event that is starting on June 22. We'll have a live blog to keep you up to date with the latest information, so be sure to check back on Monday for that.