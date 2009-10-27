Yet another Facebook user backlash

It is official. Facebook users hate change. The latest Facebook user backlash involves over a million users demanding the massively popular social-network undoes the recent changes to its home page.

A "Change Facebook Back to Normal" Facebook group has claimed over a million members complaining that they don't like the new changes made to Facebook's news feed.

The new feed lets you switch between real time news streams or highlights of what your mates have been getting up to over the last 24 hours.

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes

The new Facebook news feed picks the highlights based on how popular they have been with your network of friends and how many friends have liked or commented on them.

"When we redesigned the Facebook home page last March, we heard from millions of users whose feedback was gathered and considered in developing News Feed and Live Feed," Facebook said.

"Whenever we launch new products, we listen carefully to our users about what specific changes we can make to improve their experiences on the site."

"We encourage people to continue to send us constructive, detailed feedback and are committed to using it to inform how we build and improve the site for everyone," Facebook added.