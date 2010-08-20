Voting opens in the .net 2010 awards

Voting has opened in .net magazine's annual Awards – a celebration of the very best in web design and development.

The .net Awards website (http://www.thenetawards.com), in association with Microsoft Internet Explorer 9, is open now for voting across 16 wide-ranging categories.

These include Web App of the Year, Best API Use and Design Agency, with nominees ranging from Instapaper to Modernizr; Wikileaks to the Muppets.

Jeff, Paul and Molly

Held annually since 1998, the long-running .net Awards combine the votes of the public with those of a leading panel of over 100 industry judges, including the likes of Jeffrey Zeldman, Paul Boag and Molly Holzschlag, who will deliberate on the final shortlist.

Voting will take place between now and 12 October, and the winners will be announced on Thursday 18 November at a special event in London.

Editor of .net, Dan Oliver said: ".net magazine is read by thousands of professional web designers and developers from around the world, and winning one of our coveted Awards is a great achievement, made even more special by the fact that both the general public and industry peers take part in the decision process.

"We work in one of the most dynamic and creative industries on the planet, and these Awards showcase the talent, creativity, and passion that help make the web what it is today."

For more information and the chance to vote, visit http://www.thenetawards.com.