Running low on shows? Amazon's got 8 more for you

Finished binging every episode of Bosch and The Man in the High Castle? Fear not - Amazon Video won't be short for content anytime soon, as the streaming service debuts eight new shows next month.

The upcoming pilot season contains two hour-long dramas and six children-oriented programs, Deadline reports. Subscribers to Amazon Video in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan will be able to tune in to each show June 17.

The two long-form shows - The Interestings and The Last Tycoon - adapt the best-selling novels of the same name by Meg Wolitzer and F. Scott Fitzgerald, respectively.

The Interestings describes the friendships and tribulation faced by a group of art-loving youth as they confront adulthood, while The Last Tycoon is a "Mad Men set in Hollywood" sort of jam.

The six pilots for the youngins vary in style and audience, but don't skimp on talent, such as Morris and the Cow, a cowboy cartoon comedy featuring animation and writing staff from the brilliant Bob's Burgers, and Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, a live-action series executive produced by Sid and Marty Krofft of H.R. Pufnstuf fame. (Kids, ask your parents.)

Amazon will also be taking in feedback for each pilot to see which will become fully-developed into an Amazon Original Series for all Amazon Prime subscribers.

This process has proven useful to Amazon's video offering in the past, resulting in award-winning series like Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent. Keep that in mind when you cozy up for a late night of TV this June - it's not being indulgent, it's focus testing!