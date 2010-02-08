Google adds a little love to the Superbowl

Google's increasing profile continued with a major advertising spot in the most sought after ad breaks in global television – with the search giant paying for a slot during the American Superbowl.

The Superbowl is traditionally one of the most sought after advertising events of the year, and Google was so excited with the web reaction to its slightly twee Parisian Love promo that it plumped for a prime TV spot.

"If you watched the Super Bowl this evening you'll have seen a video from Google called Parisian Love. In fact you might have watched it before, because it's been on YouTube for over three months, said the company CEO Eric Schmidt on the Google blog.

"We didn't set out to do a Super Bowl ad, or even a TV ad for search. Our goal was simply to create a series of short online videos about our products and our users, and how they interact," he added.

"But we liked this video so much, and it's had such a positive reaction on YouTube, that we decided to share it with a wider audience."

Will it bring a tear to your eye? Not if you're as cynical as we are, but I'm sure that a few bowls of popcorn were that little saltier on other side of the pond.

And at a price estimated at in excess of $3 million, probably a few tears were shed by Google's bank manager as well.