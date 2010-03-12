China warns Google to obey or 'pay the consequences'

Google has been warned by China that it must follow the country's censorship rules or "pay the consequences".

The chilling message was given by Li Yizhong, Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, who was speaking at China's legislation session.

Giving the reasons why China needs strict censoring laws, he explained: "We need to preserve our nation's interest, our people's interest, we cannot be relaxed with any information that will cause harm to the stability of our society, to our system, and to the health of our under-age young people."

Abide and respect

When it comes to Google, Yizhong said that whether the company disband from China was "up to them" but if it did continue, then the country's laws must be obeyed.

"I hope that Google will abide and respect the Chinese government's laws and regulations," he noted.

"But, if you betray Chinese laws and regulations... it means that you are unfriendly, irresponsible, and you will have to pay the consequences."

It was back in January that Google announced its unease with China's censorship laws and that it was considering pulling out of the country all together.

Since then, companies like Microsoft have come out saying that they will continue to work in China under its rules, regardless of the outcome between the company and Google.

Via BBC