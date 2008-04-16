Amazon's MP3 store not affecting iTunes business

Only 10 per cent of purchasers at Amazon MP3 have moved over from iTunes, apparently

Amazon's MP3 music download service in the US has not impacted on Apple’s iTunes music downloading service, according to a new study.

The NPD Group’s study claims that a mere 10 per cent of all purchasers at Amazon MP3 are customers that have moved across from Apple's iTunes.



An NPD analyst asserts that the research is proof of a "healthy indication that the digital music customer pool can expand into new consumer groups who have not yet joined the iTunes community".

Amazon's DRM-free MP3 service is expected to launch in the UK and Europe later this year. TechRadar has contacted Amazon UK to find out more on those plans.