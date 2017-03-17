Huawei P10 Lite finally announced... and you can already pre-order it

Huawei didn’t announce a P10 Lite alongside the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus, but leaks left little doubt that a Lite model was on the way, and now it’s been confirmed.

A glance at the spec list shows a lot of similarities to the standard Huawei P10, including 4GB of RAM, an octa-core chipset (albeit a mid-range Kirin 658, compared to the powerhouse Kirin 960 in the P10 and P10 Plus), a fingerprint scanner, an 8MP front-facing camera and a 1080p screen that’s actually marginally larger than the P10’s at 5.2 inches.

Elsewhere, the differences are more obvious. The P10 Lite has just a single-lens 12MP rear camera for example, where the P10 has a dual-lens snapper. The P10 Lite also has a slightly smaller 3000mAh battery, though one which still supports fast charging.

The most obvious difference though is in the design. This is still a phone created using premium materials with a chassis that melds metal and glass, but there’s no home button below the screen, and the fingerprint scanner has been moved back to the... well, back of the phone as most other Huawei phones have.

Priced to move

If you like the sound it, the P10 Lite is available to pre-order from today in the UK, at a price of £299 (around $370/AU$480).

With the P10 likely to sell for around £550 (roughly $680/AU$885) that makes the P10 Lite little more than half the price with a similar feature set.

In the UK, it’s hitting stores on March 31 and will be stocked in black and gold, with other colors apparently set to follow at a later date.

US and Australian availability haven’t been confirmed, but with the Huawei P10 not coming to the US and no word on an Australian launch for that either we wouldn’t hold our breath on seeing the Huawei P10 Lite in either country.