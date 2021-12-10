How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup and live stream every 2021-22 game from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Toulouse are looking for a repeat of their success as Antoine Dupont and his men return for a defence of the 2021/22 European Rugby Champions Cup. The Top 14 champs, led by world player of the year Dupont, have been drawn in a tantalising Pool B along with Premiership winners Harlequins, for whom last season's tournament proved utterly pointless. Cross your fingers for more action than we got a year ago, and read on as we explain how to watch a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream online for every 2021/22 game wherever you are.

Pro14 supremos Leinster are shaping up as the top dogs in Pool A, which also features Challenge Cup reigning champions Montpellier, last season's beaten European Rugby Champions Cup finalists La Rochelle, plus 2020 winners and runners-up Exeter and Racing 92.

Last season's pool stage was heavily curtailed by Covid, which continues to swing back and forth like a wrecking ball. Assuming EPCR's plans remain intact, each team will play four matches in the pool stage, before the teams ranked 1-8 progress to the round of 16, and those ranked 9-11 go into the Challenge Cup knockouts.

As Europe's premier club competition, the European Rugby Champions Cup isn't simply a showcase of the greatest teams and players on the continent, but also an all-out scrap for bragging rights between leagues and nations, with France's Top 14 currently in rude health.

Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks and months, our guide has you covered - here's how to get a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream from anywhere this season.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup in the UK

BT Sport In the UK, you can watch every single game from every single round of the European Rugby Champions Cup on BT Sport. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the rugby on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. However, one game from each round is being shown for absolutely FREE on Channel 4. That means you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service, which is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. To access your preferred streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup: live stream in Ireland

BT Sport BT Sport is also the place to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup in Ireland, with the subscription network showing every game from every round. However, Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) is offering FREE coverage of one game per round. This means you can also watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Outside of Ireland? Watch rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream European Rugby Champions Cup games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred European Rugby Champions Cup live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream rugby anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream European Rugby Champions Cup in US

Peacock TV Rugby fans based in the US can watch the European Rugby Champions Cup on NBC, NBCSN and the Peacock TV streaming service. Peacock is your best and most cost-effective bet, as NBC's linear channels only show games once in a while. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage not only of the European Rugby Champions Cup, but also the Rugby Premiership, loads of EPL soccer games, every NFL Sunday Night Football and the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. It's exceptional value for money and comes loaded with fantastic family entertainment too, like Modern Family, The Office and Saved by the Bell. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. - Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

How to live stream European Rugby Champions Cup FREE in Australia

a FREE two-week trial beIN Sports has the rights to show the European Rugby Champions Cup Down Under. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial, plus Kayo's other vast sport offerings. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2021/22 schedule

All times GMT

ROUND 1:



Friday 10th December 2021

Northampton Saints vs Racing - 8pm



Saturday 11th December 2021

Cardiff vs Toulouse - 1pm

Leinster vs Bath - 3.15pm

Bordeaux-Begles vs Leicester Tigers - 4.15pm

Bristol Bears vs Scarlets - 5.30pm

Clermont vs Ulster - 6.30pm

Exeter Chiefs vs Montpellier - 8pm

Sunday 12th December 2021

Ospreys vs Sale Sharks - 1pm

Connacht vs Stade Francais - 1pm

Wasps vs Munster - 3.15pm

La Rochelle vs Glasgow Warriors - 4.15pm

Castres vs Harlequins - 6.30pm

ROUND 2:

Friday 17th December 2021

Ulster vs Northampton Saints - 8pm

Montpellier vs Leinster - 9pm

Saturday 18th December 2021

Harlequins vs Cardiff - 1pm

Bath vs La Rochelle - 1pm

Sale Sharks vs Clermont - 3.15pm

Racing vs Ospreys - 6.30pm

Glasgow vs Exeter Chiefs - 5.30pm

Munster vs Castres - 8pm

Sunday 19th December 2021

Scarlets vs Bordeaux - 1pm

Leicester Tigers vs Connacht - 1pm

Toulouse vs Wasps - 4.15pm

Stade Francais vs Bristol Bears - 6.30pm

ROUND 3:

Friday 14th January 2022

Cardiff vs Harlequins - 8pm

Castres vs Munster - 9pm

Saturday 15th January 2022

Wasps vs Toulouse - 1pm

Ospreys vs Racing 92 - 3.15pm

Connacht vs Leicester Tigers - 3.15pm

Exeter vs Glasgow - 5.30pm

La Rochelle vs Bath - 6.30pm

Bristol Bears vs Stade Francais - 8pm

Sunday 16th January 2022

Leinster vs Montpellier - 1pm

Northampton Saints vs Ulster - 3.15pm

Bordeaux-Begles vs Scarlets - 4.15pm

Clermont vs Sale Sharks - 6.30pm

ROUND 4:

Friday 21st January 2022

Harlequins vs Castres - 8pm

Saturday 22nd January 2022

Bath vs Leinster - 1pm

Toulouse vs Cardiff - 2pm

Leicester Tigers vs Bordeaux-Begles - 3.15pm

Ulster vs Clermont - 5.30pm

Scarlets vs Bristol Bears - 5.30pm

Glasgow vs La Rochelle - 8pm

Sunday 23rd January 2022

Sale Sharks vs Ospreys - 1pm

Stade Francais vs Connacht - 2pm

Munster vs Wasps - 3.15pm

Racing 92 vs Northampton - 4.15pm

Montpellier vs Exeter - 6.30pm