How to watch Ted Lasso season 2 online: stream the Apple TV Plus series now

The acclaimed Ted Lasso is back for its second season. Spearheaded by a multi-award-winning turn from Jason Sudeikis, get ready for another charm offensive as we detail how to watch Ted Lasso season 2 online now with a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

Developed from a character created for NBC to promote Premier League coverage, Ted Lasso is an American coach initially inexperienced in association football, but hired in the hope he’ll ruin AFC Richmond’s chances of success. His excellent interpersonal skills and emphasis on teamwork, however, end up winning him both matches and admirers – eventually anyway.

How to watch Ted Lasso season 2 online Premiere date: Friday, July 23 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Toheeb Jimoh. Watch now: stream Ted Lasso season 2 on Apple TV Plus for $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month.

*Potential season 1 spoilers below*

Season 1 ended on a rather bittersweet note. AFC Richmond were relegated and Ted experienced panic attacks brought on by the collapse of his marriage. But strong bonds and new friendships were formed in the process. Club owner Rebecca Walton (Hannah Waddingham) is now emotionally invested in Ted and the team’s promotion to the Premier League, while “Nate the Great” (Nick Mohammed, Intelligence) is gaining in confidence after being promoted from kit-man (and team punching bag) to assistant coach.

Joining the main cast this season is Sarah Niles as Dr Sharon Fieldstone, a sports psychologist drafted in to address the team’s anxiety after a seven-game drawing streak, and we’ll get a glimpse of Ted’s trash-talking alter-ego “Led Tasso” too. Plus, there’ll be a greater focus on supporting characters like exuberant star player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) and Nigerian right back Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh).

Ted Lasso’s sophomore season lands deftly in the back of the net. So, get ready to cheer as we break down how to watch Ted Lasso season 2 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Ted Lasso season 2 from anywhere

It's coming home to Apple TV Plus. Ted Lasso season 2 debuts on Friday, July 23 from 12am PT and from 3am ET. There’ll be 12 episodes in total, with a new one available weekly every Friday exclusively on Apple TV Plus. Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is the iPhone maker's very own exclusive streaming service. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, the service currently costs $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month. You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which, somewhat unsurprisingly, is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively tiny library of films and shows to get stuck into – 60 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The service's launch calling card was The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, which was complemented by See - an epic sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, as well as M. Night Shyamalan’s horror series, Servant.

The service's surprise big breakout show has been, of course, the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso, following the titular American football coach hired to manage a Premier League football team. It's earned an army of fans and a impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations this year – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace - alongside new seasons of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

The Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, promises a 'large-scale Western' that stars big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The Shrink Next Door, meanwhile, is a new comedy series based on the 2019 podcast of the same name, that is set to bring together Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, while Foundation is a much-anticipated sci-fi series based on the books by Isaac Asimov, and starring Chernobyl's Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

