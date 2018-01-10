Hitting the road: How Google Assistant, Alexa and AI are coming to your car

Ford may have Alexa functionality in their cars for now, but the venerable car maker appears ready to strike out on its own as of CES 2018 : the company is looking to launch a “vehicle-to-everything” communication system with Qualcomm for a safer self-driving ecosystem.

What does this have to do with voice assistants? Ford is envisioning its cloud network of cars as one supercomputing assistant, which would send traffic data directly to your smartphones so you can avoid jams. It’ll use that data to inform delivery drivers where parking spots are available or guide emergency responders to faster routes.

Instead of you asking an assistant for data, Ford's solution would ostensibly anticipate your needs and use an ecosystem of data to give you the knowledge you need while you drive — until, it hopes, driving becomes totally automated.