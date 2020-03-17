High-quality Motorola Edge Plus renders point to a 108MP camera

The Motorola Edge Plus could be a big upgrade on the Moto Z4, above

Motorola’s first true flagship in years could be about to land, as we’ve heard a number of rumors about a high-end Motorola Edge Plus, and now we’ve had our closest look yet at the likely design.

Renders shared by Evan Blass (a reputable leaker) show the design in full, including the mention of '108MP' next to one of the camera lenses. That’s a megapixel count that had been rumored before, but previous render leaks didn’t include the text specifying it.

Other details – which we have seen before – include a steeply curved screen with minimal bezels, a single-lens punch-hole camera, and at least three lenses (along with a couple of other sensors) on the back, mostly housed in a large camera bump.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Motorola Edge Plus looks like it might be quite chunky, although it’s hard to say for sure, and it’s pictured here in both a burgundy red and a grey or dark blue shade, so those are two colors that it’s likely to be available in.

As ever with leaks we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but there are no red flags that we can see, and it comes from a reputable source.

As for when the Motorola Edge Plus might launch, April 3 is written on the screen, so that’s a possibility, and given the number of leaks we’d certainly expect it soon. When it does land, it might not be alone, as a phone dubbed the Motorola Edge has also recently leaked, which sounds like it might be a more mid-range alternative.

TechRadar will bring you all the news as soon as these phones are official, and all the credible leaks in the meantime.

Read our full Moto G8 Plus review

Via PocketNow