Sony and Logitech Google TV products announced

Sony will be launching a range of televisions and a Blu-ray player with Google TV built in, with Logitech also producing a device for the internet television project.

With Google TV set to launch in Autumn 2010, in the US at least, it will be Sony and Logitech that release the first devices.

Intel is providing the Atom-based chipsets for Google TV, which is aiming to being web functionality to the television set.

Sony

Google announced at its I/O conference that Sony would be releasing a range of televisions and a Blu-ray player with its Google TV brought in.

Howard Stringer, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Corporation said, "I am delighted to announce the unique alignment of Google's rapidly growing, open source Android platform with Sony's unparalleled expertise in the field of TV design and technology.

"The addition of 'Sony Internet TV' will further bolster Sony's comprehensive TV lineup and will fuse new levels of enjoyment and interactivity into the TV experience."

Logitech

Logitech will release a companion box which will plug into existing setups and incorporate Logitech's Harmony remote control technology, and will include a controller that combines keyboard and remote control capabilities.

"The company also has plans to introduce an HDTV camera and video chat for Google TV, along with additional choices for navigation and control, including apps to turn a smart phone into an advanced controller for Google TV and home-entertainment systems."