Google smart display platform release date is fast approaching

If you just can’t see yourself switching over from Google Assistant to Amazon Alexa anytime soon, we have some good news: Google just announced that it will launch its line-up of smart displays in July of this year.

The smart display platform, in case you missed it at its debut during CES 2018, is a series of smart devices that put Google Assistant on a small screen Wi-Fi speaker, similar to what Amazon has done with the Amazon Echo Show.

LG, Lenovo, JBL and Sony have all signed on to release a smart display speaker.

When the speakers launch later this year, not only will they be packing Google Assistant, as promised, but also apps for YouTube TV alongside other new features.

