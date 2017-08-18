Google Home just added support for free Spotify streaming

While the free version of Spotify still provides ample music for frugal listeners, one of the biggest incentives for shelling out the extra $9.99/£9.99/AU$11.99 a month is the ability to take unlimited jams across any device — particularly smart speakers like Google Home.

However, Spotify is removing that barrier for Google's smart speaker as it announced that, starting today, Google Home users can now stream Spotify using either Premium or free accounts.

This new perk gives Google Home a leg up on the competing Amazon Echo speakers, which still require a Premium account to play Spotify tunes at the time of writing.

'OK Google, play Discover Weekly'

To get Spotify running on your Google Home, you will need to link your Spotify account to your speaker via the Google Home app. From there, you'll need to use the app to set Spotify as your primary music streaming service.

Once complete, you can use voice commands to control just about everything, ranging from starting up Spotify, learning what artist is playing and blasting your favorite hand-crafted playlists.

While a boon for those who love Spotify, but would rather avoid the monthly fee, the feature is currently only supported in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France and Germany.

Additionally, even though Spotify can now be used on Google Home for free, the same limitations of the ad-supported Spotify remain, such as only being able to play music radio-style. Should you want unlimited control over your tunes, you'll still have to fork over extra for Spotify Premium.