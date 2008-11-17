Ultimate PC games bundle for $99

Valve is offering players one of the best PC gaming bargain bucket deals ever known to man – the studio's entire back catalogue of 22 superb games, including its newest game Left 4 Dead, for a mere $99 dollars.
Valve: The Complete Pack includes three CounterStrike games, ten
Half-Life
games,
Portal, Team Fortress 2
and the
Day of Defeat
series, among other gaming gems to keep you more than happy through the holiday season.
If you wanted to buy the lot, then Valve would previously have charged you $235.
If you happen to have missed out on any of the must-play episodes of Half Life 2 over the last year or two, then the pack is already worth investing in.
The full list of games available are as follows and for more on Left 4 Dead, check the game's official website.
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike: Condition Zero
Counter-Strike: Source
Day of Defeat
Day of Defeat: Source
Deathmatch Classic
Half-Life
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2: Deathmatch
Half-Life 2: Episode One
Half-Life 2: Episode Two
Half-Life 2: Lost Coast
Half-Life Deathmatch: Source
Half-Life: Blue Shift
Half-Life: Opposing Force
Half-Life: Source
Left 4 Dead
Peggle Extreme
PortalRicochet
Team Fortress 2
Team Fortress Classic