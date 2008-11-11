PlayStation boss admits to PSP marketing fail

Sony Computer Entertainment UK boss, Ray Maguire, has admitted that Sony needs to improve the marketing of PS3-PSP functionality, improving the ways in which they explain cross-platform features to the consumer.

In a recent gamesindustry.biz interview, Maguire admitted his team needs to "work a little bit harder" to get the message across about the ways in which the PlayStation 3 and the PSP consoles can be used together.

"When we first started - because all the functionality [on the PS3] was radical - we talked about that functionality," said Maguire.

PlayTV shows the way

The PlayStation boss added: "At the same time though, because we've been out for a couple of years now, people are starting to understand and discover the functionality of things like PlayTV, and that's created the desire for people to upgrade to larger hard disk sizes. I just recently put a 320GB drive in mine."

And in a rare display of seeming honesty, Maguire also admitted that: "What's probably lesser known is the relationship between PS3 and PSP and the Remote Play functionality.

"Those are the things we have to work a little bit harder on - the GPS functionality, the camera functionality - all of those elements which of course give us content to sit on the PS3," he added.

