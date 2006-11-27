Nintendo Wii pre-order update: Argos

Placing a pre-order at catalogue-based high-street giant Argos won't guarantee you a Nintendo Wii on launch day, 8 December.

The company is taking orders on its website. But when Tech.co.uk phoned up to place an order, an Argos operator told us:

"We can't say for sure if you'll get the console on the 8 December. We're phoning those who have ordered a Wii a week before launch to let them know if they can expect delivery on the 8th".

The Argos operator couldn't tell us when we would receive our console if it wasn't on the 8th.

Other retailers to stop taking Wii pre-orders are Play.com and Amazon.co.uk - which sold out its Wii allocation in 10 minutes earlier this week.