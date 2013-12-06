Microsoft turns to Sony to unlock Xbox music-match streaming

Forming an unlikely alliance, Microsoft has tapped up Sony's Gracenote service to let Xbox Music users stream their previously purchased tunes across all their devices.

The partnership means that anyone with an Xbox Music Pass will be able to "unlock" all the tracks they already own - even if they were purchased from services like iTunes or Amazon, or ripped from CDs - and play them across their compatible gadgets.

You'll be able to stream from your Xbox One or Xbox 360, as well as from devices running Windows 8, Windows Phone 8, Windows RT, iOS, Android, and from the desktop.

Frenemies

So the good news is that you won't have to waste time restoring that music library. Gracenote also offers music recommendations, artist details and album cover art.

Xbox Music was given a significant facelift ahead of the Xbox One, but this latest move might be the best news for users yet.

Gracenote, which has a massively vast database of music knowledge, was snapped up by Sony back in 2008. As Spotify continues to show no signs of slowing down, Microsoft's decision to approach its console rival for help may well pay dividends.

Via Slashgear