Gallen vs Huni fight: start time and how to stream the fight online in Australia

Former NRL great turned professional boxer Paul Gallen is due to face a new challenge in the ring against up-and-comer Justis Huni. Here’s how to watch the Gallen vs Huni main event when it gets underway tonight, June 16 at 7pm AEST.

Gallen vs Huni: live stream and time Fight night is back! Tonight’s (June 16) Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni fight airs live from the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney, Australia, with the undercard starting at 7pm AEST (local time). Australians can watch Gallen vs Huni on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, or on Foxtel’s Main Event.

Gallen legitimised his post-NRL career when he defeated a one-time heavyweight world title holder Lucas Browne on April 21, with a stunning first round knockout. The 39-year-old Gallen has proven himself against more seasoned fighters, but he’s now facing a much younger prospect in Huni.

The 22-year old Huni has an undefeated record of 4-0 since making his professional debut, and he’ll soon jet off to Tokyo to fight for a gold medal and represent Australia in the Olympics.

Despite having an almost perfect record of 11 wins and one draw – taking six by knockout – Gallen comes in as the underdog tonight. It’s believed the younger fighter could be a serious threat for Gallen.

There’s been increasing bad blood between the two camps in the lead up to tonight’s fight. While exchanges were initially respectful, Gallen hit back when Huni’s promoter referred to him as a donkey and said his chance of winning was “less than zero”.

Gallen fired back: “Break your jaw, break your face, break your arm. I don’t care what it is. I’m going to do everything I can to break something in you so you don’t go to the Olympics”.

Both sides have had plenty to say about each other, but the fight will soon be settled in the ring. If you want to watch the full fight card live, you can watch Gallen vs Huni on Foxtel’s Main Event or Kayo – preliminary fights are due to start at 7pm AEST.

Gallen vs Huni live stream: how to watch in Australia

Kayo Sports | Gallen vs Huni | AU$59.95 The Gallen vs Huni card is scheduled to begin at 7pm AEST from the ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney, Australia. The Gallen vs Huni fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Main Event through Foxtel and Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$59.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)View Deal

How to watch Gallen vs Huni live online from anywhere

If you want to watch the boxing outside of Australia, you’ll likely find that the content is geo-restricted. That could mean that, despite having access when on home turf, you are blocked while away. Don’t sweat it, as all you need is a VPN to make things right – a way better option than hunting for a dodgy stream.

Paul Gallen vs Justis Huni: full fight card