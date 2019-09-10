Fujifilm X-A7 images leak out, showing huge LCD and AF lever

Images of what appears to be a Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera have leaked out.

The most recent arrival in the series was the Fujifilm X-A5, which was announced at the start of 2018. While we don't have any rumored specs on the new model – and we're expecting a Fujifilm X-Pro3 to be announced sometime soon – these new images, which were leaked by Japanese camera rumors site Nokishita, show a number of changes from the X-A5.

The most significant difference is on the rear, which is dominated by an LCD screen that not only seems to be larger than those on previous models, but also fashioned in the 16:9 aspect ratio.

Previous models have sported the more standard 3:2 display, which points to videography as being more of a focus here. Hopefully that also means we'll see 4K video recording at frame rates beyond the X-A5's disappointing 15fps limit.

The LCD can also be adjusted from the side to face the front, rather than upwards and downwards, as with previous models. Images also show the camera is set to be the first in the line to drop the menu pad and sport the AF lever common to higher-end X-series models instead, which simplifies AF-point adjustment and menu navigation.

Other changes in design from the X-A5 show the power control to be a button rather than the collar surrounding the shutter release button, while the function button on the top plate has also been dropped.

Furthermore, while the X-A5 had a two command dials accessible from the rear, the X-A7 appears to adopt a more sensible front and back command dial setup. The built-in flash, however, appears to have been retained.

Fujifilm's X-A line has sat at the base of the X series of mirrorless cameras, with the X-T, X-Pro and X-H models all positioned above it.

While not quite as advanced those models, we've found previous additions to the line – namely the X-A1, X-A2, X-A3, X-A10 and the most recent X-A5 – to be perfectly capable cameras for those looking to break into mirrorless shooting on a budget.

It seems as though the new camera will be bundled with the same XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens as the X-A5, and while images in a different brown finish appear to be circulating too, these appear to be half-hearted Photoshop fakes, given how similar the bodies are to the X-A5.

That said, it's likely the new model will be available in more than just the black finish shown here – although when we'll see it, or how much it will cost, are details we'll have to wait patiently for.