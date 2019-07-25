Foxtel is bringing Netflix content to its IQ customers

It's official: Foxtel has announced a partnership with US streaming giant Netflix that will see the latter service's content fully integrated into Foxtel's library by way of a new interface for iQ customers.

As reported by Gizmodo, the new interface will begin rolling out to iQ4 boxes between now and August, with a rollout for iQ3 customers expected to begin later in the year.

Foxtel's revised iQ bundles (which start at $49 per month on a 12-month plan, all the way to $109 per month) will now offer 6 months of free Netflix, though existing Foxtel customers will need to agree to a new 12-month contract in order to take advantage.

After this initial 6-month period is over, users will have to pay Netflix's full subscription price ($13.99 per month for HD and $17.99 per month for 4K) to keep the functionality – no discounted bundles here, unfortunately.

Along with the updated interface, Foxtel also announced a brand new remote that sports a dedicated Netflix button on it, allowing users to jump straight to the service's content with a single tap – you can check out the remote below.

(Image credit: Foxtel)

Foxtel customers who've been with the pay TV service for eight years or more are eligible to receive the remote (valued at $49) for free, while users who've been with the provider for at least three years will be able to pick it up for the discounted price of $29.