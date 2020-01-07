Fossil gives its smartwatches a makeover: jelly straps and gold for the people

Fossil had new smartwatches at CES 2020 to show off, including the Skagen Falster 3 and Diesel On Fadelite, but as well as these new wearables there were also updates for some of its existing products.

In line for a 2020 makeover are the Fossil Sport and Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches. The tech in the watches hasn't changed though, this is purely a cosmetic exercise.

Starting with the Fossil Sport, there are five new body and strap colors (green, pink, yellow, clear and blue) to pick from, with the straps the particular highlights.

If you’re old enough to remember jelly shoes, then the new Fossil Sport designs provide an injection of retro nostalgia with the strap made out of a similar material.

It makes for a comfortable wear, but we couldn’t help but think it felt just a little childish – but maybe that’s just us.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Giving the people what they want

Moving on to the Gen 5, and Fossil says it listened to consumer feedback and found people were asking for gold and matte black versions of the smartwatch. So, it's given them exactly that.

As well as gold and black, Fossil has also introduced a couple of two-tone bezel models, one with a half blue and half black bezel, and the other half red and half silver.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

As well as bringing new colors, the new designs bring a more traditional watch look to the Fossil Gen 5, with large metal housings. The new designs will be available from January 26.