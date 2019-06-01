Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens live stream: how to watch Premiership Rugby final 2019 from anywhere

The time has arrived for the Premiership Rugby final 2019 which sees Exeter Chiefs take on the mighty Saracens in a final that follows a season where both teams have dominated the league. It's domestic rugby union's biggest day on the calendar and you can live stream Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens from wherever you are in the world.

Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens - where and when Today's Premiership Rugby final match is coming from England's rugby home, Twickenham Stadium in London. Kick-off is at 3pm BST today (Saturday, June 1). So if you're watching from abroad, that's 10am ET, 7am PT and 12am midnight AEST.

This 22-game season has ended with the Saracens and Exeter Chiefs way ahead of the other teams which means we're in for a very strong final game of the Gallagher Premiership.

The Saracens are chasing the double for a European and domestic win after already taking the European Champions Cup earlier in the year. The Exeter Chiefs will contest a fourth successive Premiership final, adding a second title to the one they won two years ago.

Saracens beat the Exeter Chiefs in a final a year ago as well as in 2016. The most recent victory saw Saracens take a resounding win with a score of 27-10.

Exeter Chiefs reportedly has a full squad as does Saracens after club captain Brad Barritt passed a recent fitness test clearing him for the field.

To watch all the Premiership final action read on to find out how you can enjoy the final where you are, wherever that may be. Live stream Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens in the Premiership Rugby final with our guide.

How to watch the Premiership Rugby final in the UK

This year the final will be available on BT Sport 1, meaning it's only out there for those who are paying for a subscription. This also means it's available via the TV channel and the app, allowing you to watch on devices like tablets, smartphones, Apple TV, consoles and smart TVs too.

Don't worry if you're away during the game and discover that the streaming is geo-blocked, as you can still watch using a handy VPN. It's really straightforward to do so in three very easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go too wrong with Express (and even if you do, its 24/7 support is excellent, too) - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

- ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and 3 months FREE if you sign up for a year

- NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming, and the pricing is great too

- IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose an English locale to stream that BT Sport coverage.

3. Go to BT Sport 1

Click on this link any time from 2pm BST and you'll find the live stream coverage of the Premiership Rugby final.

Using the best VPN is obviously only OK if you don't breach the Ts&Cs of your country's broadcaster. But it's worth noting that it isn't just open to UK based rugby fans. If you're somewhere else, like you happen to be abroad this weekend, and still want to catch your domestic coverage of the big Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens final, then the same process applies to you.

And it's worth knowing that Virtual Private Networks aren't only useful for watching sport while overseas. They've become a really popular way to stay safe and anonymous when online, as well as for exploring the catalogues of streaming services like Netflix.

In the US, Canada or Down Under and want to catch the game? We have some key information for you, too.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens: US stream

The Premiership Rugby final will be streamed online via NBC Sports Gold which you can watch online at the NBC Sports Gold page here. You will need to have access to that via either NBC, NBCSN or NBC Sports Gold. Either way, you'll need your cable details handy.

Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use instead - loads of which come with a completely free trial. A couple of great examples are Sling or Fubo.

Out of the US today? Then grab a VPN, follow the instructions above and you'll be watching the rugby in no time.

How to watch the Premiership Rugby final: Canada stream

The Premiership Rugby final will be streamed online via the growing sports streaming site DAZN. DAZN has become the go-to service for loads of events in Canada including boxing, soccer and more - in fact, the Joshua vs Ruiz Jr fight is on there today.

Signing up to DAZN costs $20 per month or $99.99 for an entire year. But the great thing is that you can also give it a whirl with a 30-day money back guarantee - perfect if you fancy Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens but don't want to pay for the privilege.

How to watch the Premiership Rugby final: Australia stream