Eagles vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football online anywhere

After impressing in defeat to the Bucs, the Cowboys bested the Chargers in LA last weekend, and should have confidence coursing through their veins as they face up to NFC East rivals Philadelphia under the lights. Read on as we explain how to get an Eagles vs Cowboys live stream and watch NFL Monday Night Football online no matter where you are today.

The Birds hurtled back down to Earth in their 17-11 defeat by the 49ers, during which they allowed Jimmy Garoppolo of all people to score a rushing touchdown. It was a reality check after the highs of that 32-6 opening weekend thrashing of the Falcons.

Philly, however, had been looking pretty stout until Brandon Graham was carted off with what looks like a season-ending achilles injury, and Nick Sirianni's defense may need some time to adjust to this grim, Graham-less new reality.

And there's never a dull moment with 'allas (Dallas without a D), who have scored 49 points and surrendered 48. With two of the most dynamic dual-threat QBs in the league in action, and this could turn into a shootout.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Eagles vs Cowboys online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Stream NFL without cable with Sling TV

With the game being shown on ESPN tonight, cord cutters can watch with a Sling TV subscription.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Eagles vs Cowboys from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Tonight's Eagles vs Cowboys NFL Monday Night Football game is being shown on ESPN. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and if you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys FREE without cable If you haven't already got them as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes at least one of the channels, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more, for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes ABC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Tonight's Eagles vs Cowboys game kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Eagles vs Cowboys along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can live stream Eagles vs Cowboys free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Eagles vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Eagles vs Cowboys game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.15am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys FREE: live stream NFL in Australia