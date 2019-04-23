Disney+ splashes out on dolphin documentary, with Natalie Portman

Disney+ has named the latest title coming to the incoming streaming service, and it's set to make a splash – with a marine documentary narrated by Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman.

The production studio Disney Nature was set up in 2008, in response to the worldwide success of Antartica-based documentary March of the Penguins. Disney Nature works both in documentary films and animation, and will also be bringing animated feature Penguins to the Disney+ service.

The newly-announced title, Dolphin Reef, doesn't have a firm release date, though we recently learned that Disney+ would launch in the US in mid-November this year.

Just Announced: Disneynature's "Dolphin Reef," narrated by Natalie Portman, will debut on Disney+, the new streaming service that launches in the US on November 12, 2019. pic.twitter.com/A33bGWStC4April 22, 2019

Swimming with the big boys

The Disney-branded streaming service is set to bring a whole host of Disney content onto one go-to platform, and all eyes will be on Disney Plus to see how well it competes with the likes of Netflix – or the newly-announced Apple TV Plus, which already boasts a huge number of A-List celebrities working on original programming for Apple's streaming platform, including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Disney Plus will launch on November 12 in the United States, at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, with global pricing and release dates yet to be confirmed.