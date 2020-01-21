Disney Plus in February 2020: new movies and shows, including Toy Story 4

Disney is slowly rolling out its big guns onto the Disney Plus streaming service, and in February, Toy Story 4 will finally be available to stream. It's not the only headliner coming next month: the 7th season of animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars is also coming to the streamer, and as with all Disney Plus originals we expect new episodes to arrive on a weekly basis.

In terms of other originals, the first big exclusive Disney Plus movie of 2020 is Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, directed by Spotlight's Tom McCarthy. It's an adaptation of the kids' book series of the same name.

Note that the list below isn't complete, but it's what's confirmed for Disney Plus in February 2020 so far. Disney doesn't reveal its full list of content until the start of the month, but some dates are revealed on the streaming service beforehand – if you search Disney Plus for Toy Story 4 you'll see the February 5 date listed, and you can even add it to your watch list.

We'll update this list when we know what else is coming to Disney Plus in February. For now, we've picked out the highlights in bold below:

Big Business – February 1

Around the World in 80 Days – February 1

Toy Story 4 – February 5

– February 5 Diary of a Future President (new episode) – February 7

One Day at Disney (new episode) – February 7

Marvel Hero Project (new episode) – February 7

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made – February 7

Old Dogs – February 9

Diary of a Future President (new episode) – February 14

One Day at Disney (new episode) – February 14

Marvel Hero Project (new episode) – February 14

Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United – February 16

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Season 7 – February 17 (and expected to roll out weekly)

One Day at Disney (new episode) – February 21

Marvel Hero Project (new episode) – February 21

Diary of a Future President (new episode) – February 28

One Day at Disney (new episode) – February 28

Marvel Hero Project (new episode) – February 28

Of those, the one you can comfortably skip is 2004's Around the World in 80 Days, which has a 32% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Iron Man and Hulk movie listed above is an animated feature from 2013.

What else is coming to Disney Plus this year?

March is a bigger month for archive content coming to Disney Plus. 2018's MCU mega-hit Black Panther lands on March 4, bringing the streaming service one movie closer to a complete Marvel collection (even if rights issues around The Incredible Hulk and the Spider-Man movies mean it's unlikely to ever get the full set). A Wrinkle in Time is also scheduled for March, as is the original movie Stargirl.

Check out our Disney Plus guide for a list of the biggest and best movies coming to the streaming service in 2020.