Dell overhauls Alienware Aurora desktop yet again with futuristic design

If you’re big fans of those thin and light, space-age designs that the new Alienware gaming laptops are sporting – we can’t blame you, they’re stunners – then you might have a hard time resisting Dell’s latest Alienware Aurora.

Donning the same Legend industrial design that’s absolutely, well… legendary, the new Alienware Aurora desktop lands at Gamescom 2019 with a new chassis that’s thinner, lighter, more compact and attractive than ever. That’s complete with that cool space-age look, the Lunar Light color and an allegedly improved airflow.

As far as the internals, this design overhaul still boasts pretty much the same processor options as its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R8, with up to 9th Generation Intel Core i9 9900K processors, only with more graphics offerings, including the new AMD Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700 XT cards.

The new Alienware Aurora will hit the streets on August 20 in the US, with its base model touting an affordable $969 (about £800, AU$1,430) price tag.

Alienware accessories aplenty

To round out your Alienware rigging, Dell is also releasing a slew of Alienware gaming peripherals and displays, including three gaming monitors, two gaming keyboards, and three gaming mice, all featuring the same Legend industrial design and color options.

One of the monitors, the Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor ($3,999/about £3,300, AU$5,900), is the first 55-inch OLED gaming monitor on the market, whereas the Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor ($1,499/about £1,240/AU$2,200) is Alienware’s first (wide quad high definition) WQHD curved gaming monitor.

To give you the complete and immersive gaming experience, the Alienware Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($159/about £140, AU$240) incorporates the latest generation Cherry MX Low-Profile Red keys and 16.8 million AlienFX per-key RGB lighting, while the Alienware Wired/Wireless Gaming Mouse ($99/about £90, AU$150) is expected to deliver up to 350 hours on a single charge.

These new Alienware keyboards and mice will be available for purchase on August 20, while the three monitors will be available in the late summer/early fall in the US.

Dell G5 Desktop joins in on the fun

Budget gamers who don’t have $900-plus to shell out on a new gaming desktop won’t have to miss out, as Dell also brings to the table its first G-series desktop. Complete with what Dell calls its gamer-inspired design, optional blue LED lighting and optional clear window side panel, the Dell G5 is packed with up i9-9900K chips, as well as up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080 and AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards.

All that means that budget gamers should expect excellent 1440p gaming performance at a much lower price point than its Alienware cousins. The Dell G5 Desktop will also be available on August 19, with the starting configuration setting you back $629 (about £520, AU$930) only.