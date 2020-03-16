Could this be the Motorola Edge? New leaked images have landed

New photos of the Motorola Edge have appeared online, if a source from XDA developers is to be believed.

The rumored flagship model from Motorola will include a premium ‘waterfall’ display, which curves around the edges of the screen. The images also seem to confirm the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and a slot for expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

It looks like Motorola will also join the growing list of manufacturers to include a high refresh display, with the Motorola Edge likely to feature a 90hz mode. Similar to other models that support the functionality, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Razer Phone 2, users will be able to pick between the standard 60hz refresh rate or enable 90hz for a more silky-smooth experience.

Pictures of the back of the Motorola Edge and camera settings. (Image credit: XDA Developers)

Camera cluster

Judging from the alleged photos taken of the rear of the device, the Motorola Edge will feature three cameras arranged vertically. Another picture of the phone’s settings menu seems to confirm that the handset's camera will feature a 64 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel wide-angle camera, and 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

It looks like Motorola has opted for an optical under-display fingerprint scanner this time around, as there doesn’t appear to be a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back. We also see the presence of two speakers at the top and bottom of the device, allowing for stereo sound, and a SIM card tray at the top of the device.

Supposed specs

According to the source, the Motorola Edge will be powered by a Snapdragon 765 SoC, includes 16GB of RAM, and a juicy 4,500mAh battery. It’s unclear as to whether the handset will include 5G connectivity, however.

While leaked photos can certainly prove a product’s existence, we’ll have to stay cautiously optimistic when it comes to the Motorola Edge.

Via XDA Developers