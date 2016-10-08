Leaked video shows a preview of Paint for Windows 10

Paint has been helping Windows users made crude-looking pictures for more than twenty years now and it looks as though Microsoft is finally going to release a Windows 10 version for the modern era.

Twitter user WalkingCat has unearthed a promo video showing off the new software - it has a fresh look and some new 3D painting tools and brushes to give your artistic creations that extra bit of depth.

Another video shows off some new smart select tools to make it easier to pick up objects. It's not quite Adobe Photoshop, but it looks useful. As you would expect the software works well with touchscreens and Microsoft's Surface Pen.

October reveal

Paint still exists in Windows 10 but it hasn't yet been upgraded to match the 'universal app' approach Microsoft is pushing with the latest versions of its operating system. It looks like the Redmond company is about to put that right in the near future.

There hasn't been anything official from Microsoft as yet but these videos look pretty polished and an announcement can't be far away.

Perhaps we'll hear something at the event Microsoft has planned for the end of October. We're expecting to hear about some new hardware, including an all-in-one Surface device, but a new-look version of Paint could be unveiled too.

Via The Verge