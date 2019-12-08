Chiefs vs Patriots live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

For Chiefs and Patriots fans, the memory of that incredible 2018 AFC Championship Game where the latter eventually won in overtime will still be fresh. And so we’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s NFL game - see how to get a Chiefs vs Patriots live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots - when and where? The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the New England Patriots at the 65,000+ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick-off time is set for 4.25pm local time, so that’s 1.25pm PT, 9.25pm GMT or 8.25am AEDT on Monday.

Kansas City is going into today’s game 8-4 after starting out the season with a four game winning streak during weeks 1 to 4. However, the Chiefs slipped up during week 5 and 6 when they suffered back-to-back losses to the Colts and Texans. The team has managed to turn things around recently and they defeated the Chargers 24-17 in week 11 and the Raiders 40-9 during week 13. However, Kansas City has lost three of the last four games it played against the Patriots which means that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his work cut out for him in today’s game.

New England on the other hand is going into today’s game 10-2 after beginning the season with an eight game winning streak. The Patriots streak ended in week 9 though when the team lost 20-37 against the Ravens. The team bounced back after their bye week and managed to defeat the Eagles and Cowboys during weeks 11 and 12. However, last Sunday the Patriots suffered their second loss of the season to the Texans which was quite frustrating for quarterback Tom Brady.

Whether you’re a Chiefs fan in Kansas City, a Patriots fan in New England or just want to watch these two teams meet on the field for the first time in 2019 - we’ll show you how to get a Chiefs vs Patriots live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Chiefs vs Patriots game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Chiefs vs Patriots online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Chiefs vs Patriots in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on CBS . The network will begin its coverage of today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. CBS will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Don’t want to sign up for a cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Patriots vs Chiefs live in the UK

If you plan on following your favorite American football team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then NFL’s International Game Pass should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the Chiefs vs Patriots at 9.25pm GMT on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Although TSN is showing a number of NFL games on TV in Canada this season, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game. Thankfully though, the streaming service DAZN will show today’s game and its coverage will begin at 3.25pm ET / 12.25pm PT. With DAZN you can watch this game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out for yourself to watch the Chiefs vs Patriots.

Live stream Chiefs vs Patriots in Australia for free