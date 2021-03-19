Cherry MX finally brings its mechanical keyboard switches to gaming laptops

While Cherry MX mechanical keyboard switches have long been a staple in the PC gaming world, the company's revered tech had so far never made it to market in a laptop.

Now, in partnership with Alienware, the German company has finally revealed the world's first Cherry MX-equipped gaming laptops, with the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 both gaining the option to add the brand's new MX Ultra Low Profile switches.

(Image credit: Cherry MX)

One of the main challenges in designing a suitable switch was to reproduce the technology in a much shallower package in order to accomodate for the relatively thin form factor of a laptop.

As can be seen above, Alienware and Cherry MX's partnership produced a more compact design that shaves an impressive 15mm off the MX Original's depth.

The design features 1.8mm of key travel, is rated for 15 million keystrokes, includes a self-cleaning mechanism and promises "absolute precision and wobble-free keystrokes".

Naturally, the keys will also offer a considerable lightshow as well, with AlienFX's per-key RGB backlighting that offers up to 16.8 million customizable colors.

The Cherry MX version of the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 will be available from March 19 and March 30 respectively, costing $150 more than their regular counterparts (about £110, AU$200) with other regions' pricing to be announced.