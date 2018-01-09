Cheaper OLED TVs on the way? Hisense announces new TV range for Australia

Hisense is a brand that's synonymous with great value, generally offering the latest technologies at more affordable prices than its big name competitors like Sony, Samsung and LG.

OLED TVs generally carry premium price tags, which makes Hisense's latest news out of CES 2018 especially exciting – alongside the announcement that it will be bringing Alexa and Google Assistant to its new ULED TV range, Hisense also revealed that it will be introducing its first OLED TV to the Australian market during the first half of 2018.

"Hisense aims to provide our customers with the latest technologies and the introduction of OLED in our TV lineup is yet another example of how we are responding to consumer demand by offering a choice of both leading technologies,” said Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

Along with the OLED announcement, Hisense is bringing some enhancements to its 4K ULED TVs, including 1000 zone local dimming on select models, and the addition of Quantum Dot technology, and Smooth Motion, which is now available across all of its ULED 4K sets. In addition, Hisense’s flagship Series 9 ULED 4K TV range has received Ultra HD Premium certification.

Hisense's smart TV platform is also receiving an upgrade on its 2018 models, with VIDAA U 2.5 said to improve boot times and channel switching response, while also working in conjunction with a new Android and iOS app.

While we expect Hisense's OLED to be one of the most affordable TVs of its kind, pricing, availability and specifications have yet to be announced. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.