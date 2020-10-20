Champions League live stream: how to watch every 2020/21 fixture from anywhere

After a season unlike any other, Champions League football is back this autumn as 32 of Europe's best teams begin a campaign ultimately aimed at unseating current holders Bayern Munich. While Covid-19 continues to loom large over the continent, there seems to be no fresh threat to sport taking place and it's never been easier to watch a Champions League live stream and catch every 2020/21 fixture online.

Live stream Champions League 2020/21 The 2020/21 Champions League season began in August, with group stage action under way as of October and the competition scheduled to conclude on May 29, 2021 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. All the best Champions League live stream and TV viewing options you need are below - employ the services of a good VPN and you'll be able to watch your chosen coverage even if you're abroad.

The current Champions League campaign marks the 66th iteration of Europe's most prestigious club football competition. The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey is scheduled to stage the final in May 2021, having been booted from hosting duties last season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City enter as joint favourites with the bookies to lift the trophy then, and you certainly wouldn't bet against the Bavarians making it back-to-back wins next spring. Perhaps surprisingly, they've lost just one player from the starting XI that triumphed in Portugal back in August - midfielder Thiago heading to Liverpool for just under £20m - and are already part of an elite club of just six teams to have achieved the feat in the past.

City, on the other hand, have never won the Champions League, their lone European conquest being the 1969/70 Cup Winners Cup. It's not for want of trying (or spending) though, with Pep Guardiola splashing nearly £150m in the latest transfer window, headlined by the arrival of two new centre-backs - 23-year-old Rúben Dias and 25-year-old Nathan Aké - and 20-year-old Spanish wunderkind winger Ferran Torres.

Those are just two of the teams in contention, though, with European titans like Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus all also gunning to add more European silverware to their already overflowing trophy cabinets. Read on as we explain how to watch a Champions League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Champions League online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the season, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to watch Champions League football from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Champions League live stream 2020/21: how to watch every fixture in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 a month on a rolling basis, meaning it can be cancelled at any time. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels on a range of devices, with apps available for smartphones, tablets, consoles and Now TV set-top boxes. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a Champions League live stream in the US

The Champions League is being shown on CBS, which is available through basis cable packages, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. For cord cutters, another option is fuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own and carries CBS. Priced from $59.99 a month, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. You can sign up for Fubo (or a trial) here. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of Champions League soccer is also available in the US, usually via TUDN and Univision.

How to watch a FREE Champions League live stream Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, from the group stages right through to the final next May. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a slew of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch games if you find yourself outside of the Great White North, and therefore unable to access the streaming service you pay for back home.

How to watch Champions League soccer in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is once again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for all the biggest games over the coming months. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch the Champions League online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sport and the network will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition throughout the competition. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to watch a Champions League live stream in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing the biggest matches throughout the 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch Europe's premier football competition without signing up for a lengthy contract.

Champions League history: who won last year?

The 2019/20 Champions League final saw German Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich prevail 1-0 over French champions Paris Saint-Germain thanks to a 59th minute Kingsley Coman goal.

It marked Bayern's sixth European title and secured the Bavarian club their second continental treble, making them only the second club in history to achieve such a feat (the other being Barcelona).