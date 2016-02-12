See the big cars from the Chicago Auto Show

Chevy revealed an updated Trax subcompact CUV in Chicago. The cute ute has only been available in the US since the 2015 model year, but was available to the rest of the world for two years prior.

I never liked the look of the Trax, the front end didn't match the rest of the car's boxy but flared bodywork, which gave it a dopey look. However, the mid-cycle refresh gives it a friendly face that resembles the Bolt EV, and fits in with the rest of Chevy's car lineup.

The Trax gets more than a rhinoplasty, Chevy also tweaked the interior with a more streamlined dashboard. The revised dashboard foregoes the outgoing model's quirkiness, like the unique analog tachometer with digital speedometer arrangement, for a more conventional analog tachometer and speedometer with a digital display.

A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system provides the Trax with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and optional 4G LTE hotspot capabilities.

Driver assists are available for the first time, too, including blind spot monitor (BSM), lane departure warning (LDW) and forward collision alert. The driver assists are passive alert systems only, but similar to what the competition, like the Honda HR-V, offers.

Chevy makes no changes to the Trax's powertrain, the same 1.4-liter turbocharged four cylinder paired to a six-speed automatic carry over.

Expect the updated Chevy Trax to arrive at dealerships in the fall.