Black Widow first reactions – here's what the critics thought

Black Widow sounds like another home run for Marvel Studios

Black Widow
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Black Widow's release isn't too far away now. Marvel Studios' next superhero movie is set to land in theaters and on Disney Plus (via Premier Access) on Friday, July 9, but some lucky individuals have already had the chance to view it ahead of schedule.

Critics and journalists were invited to in-person advanced screenings of the upcoming MCU flick recently. With the social media reactions embargo having lifted, many have been giving their thoughts on the long overdue Black Widow solo adventure.

Suffice to say, Black Widow sounds like it'll be another excellent entry in the MCU, with many critics have praised the film's supporting cast and action sequences in particular.

We've rounded up the best reactions to Black Widow below, so check them out as you prepare to watch the first MCU movie since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

First up, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis praised the on-screen chemistry between Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, who play Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova respectively:

Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango scribe Erik Davis likened Black Widow to the Mission: Impossible series, as well as buddy road trip / crime flick Thelma & Louise:

Variety's Courtney Howard reserved praise for the movie's set-pieces, calling them "thrilling" and "capable constructed":

Beyond the Trailer's Grace Randolph said Black Widow was a "very raw movie" in terms of its emotional side, before reminding MCU fans to be aware of potential spoilers doing the rounds online from here on out:

BuzzFeed's Nora Dominick stated that Black Widow may be her "favorite solo origins movie in the MCU" thus far, adding that Florence Pugh's Yelena was "born for the MCU":

Finally, Nerdist's Dan Casey agreed that a Black Widow standalone flick had been long overdue. However, Casey also said it was "far from my favorite MCU entry", explaining that it felt like a Marvel movie that we've already seen before:

We'll have our own thoughts on Marvel's Black Widow when the review embargo lifts, so make sure you check back to TechRadar soon to find out our opinion on the first MCU Phase 4 film.

