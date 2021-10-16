Black Adam first teaser brings The Rock into the DC Universe

DC has revealed a first look at the long-awaited Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, at its FanDome 2021 event. It's rather Tomb Raider-y in feel, and shows Johnson's character – who's closely connected with Shazam in the DC comics – being unleashed for the first time.

Check out a first look at the scene below, as well as some behind-the-scenes insight from Pierce Brosnan (who plays Doctor Fate in the film) among other members of the cast:

Ladies & gents…Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️He is ruthless.He is unstoppable.He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.He is #BLACKADAMThe Man in Black has come around...#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlqOctober 16, 2021 See more

The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra is behind Black Adam. Filming finished back in July, with post-production now ongoing. Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) and Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) are among the supporting cast, along with Sarah Shahi, last seen on Netflix's popular series Sex/Life.

"As you guys know, this character, this film, this universe, has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time," Johnson says, explaining he's worked extremely hard on the movie. "It's the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime." He then revealed that the film has started post-production – finally, the film is close to seeing the light of day.

Black Adam is expected to release on July 29, 2022.

Villain turned hero?

Black Adam is a long-term project for Johnson, who's been associated with the film since at least 2014 – back when we were deep in the Zack Snyder generation of DC movies.

In some ways, he's an odd choice for a big-budget blockbuster, and not the most familiar character to non-comics fans. In the 2000s, however, Black Adam rose to greater prominence, with a villainous role in Geoff Johns' JSA books and key DC events – he's been depicted as a more complex villain than usual, which might be what attracted Johnson to the role.

Either way, the actor's star power is bound to draw a lot of viewers to the new movie.